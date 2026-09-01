How to save money on meat this Labor Day without skipping the BBQ

Labor Day grilling may cost more this year as beef prices rise nearly 12 to 13 percent compared to last year. Ground beef is running around $6.90 per pound, while sirloin steak has reached $14.73 per pound.

But there are ways to trim your expenses at the checkout stand.

Connor Novy, the meat manager at Siesel's Meats, says shoppers looking to cut costs should think beyond the most popular cuts — rib eyes, strip loins, and tenderloins.

"If everybody wants them, the price is going to go up, and there are a lot of great options of kind of lesser-known steaks or less popular steaks that you can get a great flavor and still great texture, but they'll save you a few dollars," Novy said.

He also encourages shoppers to get creative with cheaper cuts.

"There's so many ways that you can take a cheaper roast, a cheaper piece of meat, and you know marinate it in a great marinade that will make it more textured or have a better texture, make it more tender, and it will cook up better," Novy said.

Kebabs are another option to stretch your meat further.

"Kebabs are a great way to go. Take some steak cuts, throw on a kebab on a skewer and you're making that meat go a little further because you're mixing it with the veggies and stuff like that," Novy said.

Novy also recommends buying in bulk. Many places sell meat wholesale, and purchasing a whole sirloin — which can yield about a dozen meals — is one example.

"I'll spend about $150 to $160 on that. And the last time I did it, after I cut it all up I ended up with a roast for smoking about 8 or 9 steaks and about 5 or 6 pounds of ground beef to put in my freezer," Novy said.

Finally, Novy says don't hesitate to talk to your butcher directly. They can recommend options to help you stay within your budget.

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