How to enjoy the Super Bowl without breaking your budget

While hundreds of millions of people will be glued to TVs watching the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in this year's Super Bowl, data shows people are planning to spend less when it comes to their food and drinks.

According to the National Retail Federation, people are expected to spend a little more than $94 on average on Super Bowl Sunday. But there are ways to cut your costs.

Planning ahead saves money at home

If you decide to host your own party at home, mapping out your spending before you head to the grocery store can keep your expenses down.

Jackie Jackson is a district manager for Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. She says after you make your list, check your store's weekly ads and your store's app for discounts. And look for savings if you buy in bulk, such as their "You Pick Four" deals.

"So, if you pick four that shows this tag it doesn't matter what the items is. It might be a cookie a cracker it might be a chip. Or it might be a can of beans down the aisle. You can pick any item, bundle in your cart pick 4 and you're going to get this low price," Jackson said.

Consider store brands and ready-made options

The next suggestion: consider using a different brand to save on costs. Many stores have their own signature brands on Super Bowl essentials like pizza, burgers and wings that are often cheaper than national brands.

And if you don't want to make your dishes from scratch and buy all of the ingredients, many grocery stores are offering ready-made meals. Like a tray of sandwiches that can feed up to 24 people which starts at just under $50 to a 50-piece bucket of fried chicken that will cost just under $60.

Going out? Look for deals

But if you're looking to go out, there are things you can do to keep your costs to a minimum.

Johnny Leal is the general manager of Pacific Beach Alehouse. He says look for places like theirs that don't charge for cover. Once you're there, look at the menu and ask about portion size because you can enjoy a meal without burning a hole in your wallet by buying appetizers and sharing entrees.

Their appetizers start at just under $15 with their main dishes under $24.

"Some of our more popular items fried pickles and the pretzels our flat breads those are all at a discounted rate and they're the full portion," Leal said.

"Our burgers are 8 ounce patties. Some people - we get a lot of requests for cutting them in half because people are gonna share the burger and then they're going get some wings on the side and they're gonna share that as well," Leal said.

And Leal says always make sure to ask your server about drink and food specials that aren't on the menu.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.