How to enjoy the San Diego County Fair on a budget this summer season

Enjoying the San Diego County Fair can get pricey, but there are ways to save money on tickets, food, and rides.

TICKETS

Opening day is June 10. Tickets will be just $5 if you arrive before 5 p.m.

Regular admission, depending on the day, ranges from $17 to $20 for adults and $14 to $22 for those 62 and older and those under 12.

Buying tickets online can save you anywhere from $3 to $5. Shoppers at Ralphs or Albertsons can save $8.50 on each ticket by purchasing them there.

The fair also offers ticket promotions, including Kids Free Fridays for those 12 and under, and discounts for service members, law enforcement, medical personnel, and teachers.

Katie Mueller, COO of the Del Mar Fairgrounds, said the savings are there for those who look for them.

"I always say if you come to the fair and pay full price you're not trying hard enough."

RIDES AND GAMES

Buying ticket credits in advance unlocks discounts — the sooner you buy, the bigger the discount.

A wristband option is also available. For $55, you can ride unlimited rides for one day. The wristband can be purchased at any time but can only be used on a Wednesday or Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Buying the wristband online before opening day saves an additional $5.

FOOD

Mueller said the fair has built in everyday savings options for hungry visitors.

"So we have about 40 different food stands that are offering an every day value meal. So for $15 you can get an entree, side dish, and a drink."

For additional savings, the fair offers a Passport to Savings book available for purchase on site. For $5, the book includes over $1,000 worth of savings at various vendors and food spots.

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