How high school families can save money on rising prom costs this year

Prom is a special moment for high schoolers, but the costs of finding the perfect outfit and taking pictures are adding up. Data shows families are spending between $800 to $1,500 on the big night, but there are several ways to cut down on expenses.

Trisha Donnelly, owner of the resale vintage store Looks Better on Me, hopes to fill her racks with affordable formal dresses to give students options. Formal dresses in her store typically range from $40 to $100, compared to the average cost of a brand-new prom dress, which can fall between $100 to $700.

"They're only gonna wear it once. They will truly never wear it again," Donnelly said.

With the difference in price, shoppers can find added accessories to spruce up their outfits.

"We always try and have really unique pieces like these leather gloves. This not something you're going to find everywhere, and they're beautiful. How much are those? Those are $20. These ones are $15," Donnelly said.

When it comes to suits and tuxedos, places like Friar Tux are offering a 25% discount specifically for students. Renting a tuxedo or suit starts at just under $113 for the coat and pants, and buying one is just under $188.

Eric Acuna, vice president of sales at Friar Tux, advises shoppers to watch out for hidden fees, such as rental waivers and garment handling fees. Shirts, ties, socks, and shoes are all extras, so he recommends customizing your order to fit what you want to spend.

"Maybe you don't need the tie — you don't have to. So you only pay for the pieces that you take, and we help you find what's going to fit your budget," Acuna said.

If you are looking to get your hair cut or styled, or want to get your nails done, you can save cash by booking an appointment at a beauty college. Those services are 30% to 50% less compared to salons.

For corsages or boutonnieres, switching to artificial or silk flowers will cost $10 to $25, while real flowers will cost about double.

Getting to the prom can also get pricey. Renting a limo will cost about $80 to $150 an hour. You can save money by carpooling and getting dropped off by a parent.

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