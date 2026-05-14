High gas prices push Memorial Day travelers to find new ways to save

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gas prices are at their highest since the summer of 2022, and drivers are adjusting their Memorial Day weekend travel plans to cope with the added expense.

AAA predicts people will still hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend despite the jump in gas prices. But many drivers are looking for different ways to save.

For some, the pain at the pump is hard to ignore.

"It's costing me an arm and a leg literally to fill gas. I have an Alfa Romero and she only uses 91 octane. It's just too much," says driver Chrystal Kearns.

Others are changing how they fill up altogether.

"I'm like Oh Lord, I might be able to get a full tank of gas this time. I feel like I'm happy to do quarter tanks, half tanks, instead of just filling up my car completely because the gas prices are so high," says driver Michael Huerta.

Some drivers are turning to carpooling to cut costs.

"We plan now if we have to do something, we do like carpooling."

Emilio Stransky is looking at public transportation as an alternative.

"I already have my pronto card, especially for me a senior. I pay like 1.25 for each ride, no matter how far I go."

MTS is offering a Memorial Day deal where a person can ride free on all MTS routes with a fare-paying customer.

Huerta had been planning to drive to Texas, but the cost to fuel up changed his mind.

"I'm gonna see if my boys and I can just probably meet in the middle like Arizona and do something out there."

Anlleyn Venegas with AAA says drivers can save on these trips with some planning. She recommends using tools like AAA's Gas Cost Calculator and their TripTik Travel Planner to help map out travel routes and find the best deals on expenses along the way.

"Let's drivers identify gas stations, EV charging stations, hotels, campgrounds, and restaurants. This is going to help drivers keep them on track and avoid any unnecessary detours."

Venegas also recommends making sure your car is running properly, which can help maximize gas mileage.

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