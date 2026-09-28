Halloween costume savings: Tips to spend less this spooky season

Halloween is weeks away, and shoppers looking to save money on costumes have options — from DIY makeup looks to renting full outfits.

Consumers are expected to spend $13.5 billion on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Of that, $4.4 billion is expected to be spent on costumes alone.

Chris Martenson, owner of Gypsy Treasure Costumes and Cosmetics, said shopping early is one of the best ways to get the most for your money.

"The first couple of weeks you're usually pretty good. You still have a great selection. All the sizes are still available. If you wait until the end you'd kind of stuck with what's left."

Waiting too long can also make it harder to find the better deals.

For shoppers on a tight budget, Martenson said starting with accessories is a simple way to keep costs down.

"If you want to keep it simple you can just get a mask and get a robe or a hood. That's going to be 20 to 30 dollars out the door."

DIY makeup and prosthetics are another low-cost option.

"These are prosthetics ... So SPIRIT GLUE IS A FACIAL GLUE .. YOU GLUE IT ON PUT SOME BLOOD. OUT THE DOOR 20 DOLLARS. AND YOU CAN USE IT MORE THAN ONCE ... THIS DOESN'T LOOK LIKE A LOT OF MAKEUP OR BLOOD? A LITTLE GOES A LONG WAY."

Packaged costumes are also available, with prices ranging from $30 to $150 depending on the type. Shoppers should keep in mind that some packaged costumes may require additional purchases to complete the look.

For those who do not want to buy at all, renting is another option. Rentals at Gypsy Treasure start at about $85 and can include full outfit packages.

"Just to give you an idea this is one of my pirate jackets .. i only have the jacket on. It's going to come with a shirt, sash, boots, pants, and whole nine yards."

Martenson said some shops, including Gypsy Treasure, offer an extended rental option — for an extra $20, customers can keep the costume for the entire month.

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