Free educational spring break programs offered at San Diego Public Library

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With spring break right around the corner, families are trying to figure out how to keep their kids busy without spending a lot of money. The San Diego Public Library is offering a number of free programs to keep kids learning over the break.

Ady Huertas is the deputy director of customer experience for the San Diego Public Library, which has 37 locations. She shared details about the big programs and workshops they are offering.

"For us it's important for youth, especially during out of school time for us to kind of bridge the gap and have the library be the space where you can continue to learn, explore, but in a fun and engaging way," Huertas said.

The library's "Spring into STEAM" initiative allows kids to explore science mixed with a little bit of magic. Tailored for students ages 6 to 12, kids can create items like lava lamps and kaleidoscopes.

There is also the "Discover U" initiative, which is held in each library's IDEA Lab. There are 12 in the city.

"All of these spaces throughout our libraries where any age can come in and learn about 3D printing, sewing, about digital creation, and also really cool things like screen printing, making things. What a great way to learn when you're experiencing and making things," Huertas said.

All you have to do is sign up. The programs are free and all materials are provided, which can save families a lot. I looked into the pricing for child STEAM workshops in San Diego outside of the library, and they range from $25 to $50 per session. The price is based on the project's complexity.

Huertas said there are also opportunities for the entire family.

"Youth and families can come and create a robot, so they're in the workshop for a couple of hours. Everybody's participating. The ultimate test at the end is to see if that robot is working and doing the function that you want to do and everybody gets invested," Huertas said.

Some locations, like the Central Library, have a courtyard where you can pack a meal and make a day out of it. If you are interested in participating in any of these workshops, make sure to sign up early, as the popular options do fill up quickly.

For more information visit Public Library | City of San Diego Official Website

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