Finding concert deals: How to enjoy live music without breaking the bank

Concert season is in full swing, and there are ways to make the experience more affordable without sacrificing the fun.

Concertgoers spend between $500.00 and $1,500 every year on live music. That figure varies based on how many concerts you attend and who the artist is, but data shows live entertainment is booming.

Companies like Live Nation, which operates the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, are trying to make the entire concert experience more cost-effective.

John Schalk, the vice president of booking for Southern California for Live Nation, said the company wants the experience to be accessible for everyone.

"We want to make sure that nobody feels like they're breaking the bank to come to a show," Schalk said.

Live Nation is offering a "Summer of Live" deal at participating venues across the country, where you can get 2 tickets for $55 at select shows, or 4 tickets for $99. Seat selection will be available during purchase. Compare that to the average cost of a concert ticket, which is $128.46.

This year at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Live Nation is also offering a free tailgate zone before and after concerts in the parking lot. Concertgoers can participate in activities, check out performances or DJs on a stage, and enjoy family-friendly games. Entrance is free with a concert ticket.

Food costs are also being addressed at the venue.

"So we talked about the affordability in terms of tickets. Talk about what it's like in terms of food. We have tremendous value offerings," Schalk said. "We brought back the $2 hot dog. We brought back the $3 chips and candy, and we also have the value beer at $5."

If you're looking for other ways to save on concert tickets, consider these tips:

Look for off-peak events and consider concerts that are midweek.

Set up price alerts so you can keep tabs on price drops.

Check for last-minute deals, as being flexible with dates or seating can lower the ticket price.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

