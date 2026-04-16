Expert tips to save money on spring gardening by choosing the right plants, planning outdoor spaces

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Spring is a popular time for planting flowers and vegetables, but gardening costs can quickly add up. Experts say planning ahead and making strategic choices at the nursery can help keep expenses down.

Sharon Colayco helps clients map out their gardens through her company, ButterflyEffectGarden.com, and teaches gardening classes at Walter Anderson Nursery.

"If you're thinking of planting a garden of flowers or veggies, there are a number of ways you can cut your costs, and it starts with figuring out how much space you are looking to fill," Colayco said.

"It's about having a cohesive plant palette," Colayco said.

Whether filling a large or small area, it is more cost-efficient to break the area into smaller spaces and buy smaller plants instead of larger ones. A five-gallon plant typically costs at least $45, while a one-gallon plant costs about $12, and a four-inch plant costs about $6.

"People are always tempted to buy the five-gallon plant or the 15-gallon plant, but you can do just as well with the four-inch plant like this," Colayco said.

Another way to save is by purchasing low-maintenance plants that thrive in the local climate. In California, gardeners should look for California native plants and plants from other Mediterranean climates that do well without needing much water. Buying more of the same type of plant instead of a wide variety also keeps costs down.

"Be very intentional in the plants that you buy ... rather than buying one of 10 different plants, but three different plants and buy three of each," Colayco said.

Wildflower seeds are an economical option for covering more ground. A $30 pack of seeds is enough to cover 4,000 square feet. For those looking to grow vegetables or fruits, multi-pack plants offer significant savings. A six-pack of tomato plants costs just under $10 and can yield a dozen tomatoes every few weeks when ready.

Maintaining those plants requires about one bag of fertilizer for the season, costing $10 to $15, and a bag of soil for about $20.

Because the process can get overwhelming, Colayco suggests going to the nursery with a list of desired items and a set budget. This allows nursery professionals to help create the desired garden while staying within budget.

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