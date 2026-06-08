Deals and discounts available at some of San Diego's top attractions this summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Summer in San Diego can get pricey, but there are ways to stay within budget — and it starts with the activities you choose.

The Chula Vista Elite Training Center is considered one of the hidden gems in the South Bay, a place where athletes from all over the world come to train.

"We actually had 92 medals that were won in Paris that came from athletes that actually trained here," Stephanie Inskeep said.

The 155-acre complex is free to visit if you want to watch athletes train without a tour guide. However, restricted areas are only accessible with a paid tour.

"You get to eat in with athletes, and it's all you can eat, this is just an amazing view," Inskeep said.

Guided tours are available at several price ranges, starting at $10 per person and going up to $45 per person. Children 3 and under are free.

For those more interested in marine animals, SeaWorld San Diego is showcasing a new Shark Encounter.

"We added a new platform where we'll be able to feed and people will be able to book a VIP tour, so they'll be able to feed with us and help us feed," Paige Harriman said.

"We've also added a completely immersive room downstairs, where you kind of feel like you're underwater with these animals," Harriman said.

SeaWorld is also offering complimentary admission to active-duty service members and up to 3 of their family members. Restrictions apply and a valid military ID is required.

For those looking to visit the San Diego Zoo or the new Elephant Valley at the Zoo's Safari Park, a two-visit pass allows guests to visit both attractions on different days or visit either park twice. The deal saves customers up to $26. Tickets for guests 12 and older cost $130, while tickets for guests ages 3 to 11 cost $120.

Legoland in Carlsbad offers a couple of ways to save this summer. Guests can book a hotel and ticket package and receive a second-day hopper ticket free with a hotel stay. Alternatively, guests can purchase a Legoland ticket starting at $69 and receive free entry to Legoland's Water Park or Sea Life.

Belmont Park, located near Mission Beach, is running its 100 Days of Belmont Park promotions, which include discounts on food, drinks, and rides, as well as promotional events and giveaways.

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