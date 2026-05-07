Couples can save thousands on wedding attire by shopping at thrift and resale stores

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The average cost of a wedding in 2026 is just over $34,000, according to data from The Knot, a wedding planning website — with couples spending the most on the venue, where the average cost is just under $13,000.

But there are ways to save in other areas, particularly when it comes to wedding attire.

The average cost for a brand-new wedding gown is $2,100. But shopping at discount stores like the Goodwill in La Mesa could land a deal for under $100.

Darlene Cossio, a spokesperson for Goodwill, said the store has a large wedding inventory this season in different sizes and colors. She said finding a brand-new dress for less is possible — but it takes patience and some luck going through the racks.

"So this dress here which is a traditional wedding gown it sells for $59. I think that this dress would easily go for more than $500," Cossio said.

Additional discounts are available for seniors, military members, teachers, and students.

Another option is a bridal resale store, like Lucy Pearl Bridal. Owner Lauren Westfall said clients can find their dream dress for less at her shop.

"I resell bridal gowns that have been purchased prior and dry cleaned, um, they might come from bridal shops, they might come from a bride who bought a dress and then changed her mind and then bought a second dress, um, all kinds of things, so I resell those gowns and I am also more of a discount store so I'm able to offer them at $900 and under for you," Westfall said.

Other ways to cut costs on a wedding gown include choosing simpler designs. Dresses with less intricate beading or lace tend to be cheaper. Shopping for dresses that are a few seasons behind can also yield better prices.

For those looking for a suit, Goodwill also carries pants, blazers, shoes, and accessories — offering an alternative to renting, which can cost between $75 and $150.

"So a pair of slacks are $7 they come in all different sizes and lengths. so you're sure to find something that you feel great in .. and something you're going to be able to wear again," Cossio said.

Cossio also said couples looking for wedding décor don't have to spend a lot of money. With some imagination and creativity, everyday items can be transformed into personalized pieces for a dream wedding.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.