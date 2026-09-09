California's new tire rules could raise prices for drivers

A new California rule will soon restrict the types of replacement tires available to drivers — and experts say the change could come with a higher price tag.

The California Energy Commission is limiting which replacement tires can be sold in the state once factory-installed sets wear out. The goal is to make tires more energy efficient, similar to how electric vehicle tires are designed. Under the new rule, tires will need to meet a specific rolling resistance standard. The lower the rolling resistance, the better the gas mileage, because less energy is required to move the vehicle.

While some vehicles already use this type of tire, manufacturing EV-style tires can be costly. A basic electric vehicle tire currently ranges from $150 to $500 per tire, depending on the type of tire and vehicle.

Elizabeth Hernandez, office administrator for Hernandez Tire Pros, said her business is still waiting on official guidance from the state, but she expects the new requirement to push prices higher across the board — whether the brand is on the higher or lower end of the market.

"In my opinion, the prices are gonna be a little bit higher for the consumer."

As warehouses charge more, businesses like Hernandez Tire Pros will need to pass that increase on to customers.

"We buy at a certain price... to that price we add up," Hernandez said.

Hernandez also said the change could eliminate some currently popular lower-priced tires from the market entirely.

"This will be about 95 dollars ... under the current guidelines, will this be affected? Yes, that will be affected."

"It wouldn't fall under their new regulations," Hernandez said.

The new tire rules are set to take effect in 2029. In the meantime, Hernandez recommends drivers stay on top of tire maintenance to extend the life of their current set.

"We can keep up with our tire maintenance, rotating your tires, making sure every 5,000 miles you get them rotated; otherwise your front tires are gonna be gone in less time. They won't last you," Hernandez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

