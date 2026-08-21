Best ways to college students can save money on textbooks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Whether you attend a community college or a university, textbooks are an expense you will have to factor into your budget.

According to College Board data, college students spend more than $1,200 on textbooks each year — and it is a cost students cannot skip.

Carlos Peralta said his biology book alone costs more than $100.

"We couldn't really share books in the class, so we all had to buy our own book."

"It's just insane because like most students don't really have a lot of money or they depend on their parents and it can be a real financial struggle."

Experts suggest looking at used books, which you can purchase at your campus bookstore or an online bookstore. Used books can be 20 to 50 percent less than a new book.

Another option is to rent your textbooks or see if they come in a digital format. Data shows digital books can save students anywhere from $75 to more than $150 a year.

Jeannie Mai, the campus store operations specialist at Southwestern College, said digitals are a smart choice for budget-conscious students.

"Digitals are significantly cheaper because they're not physically printed so it helps students save," she told ABC 10News.

Mai said students who buy new books can also get some of their money back by selling books at the end of the year. Generally, students can get 10 to 50 percent back, depending on the condition of the book, demand, and any updates to the edition.

Students should also check with their school, as some universities offer zero textbook cost courses and programs. Through a grant, Southwestern College offers more than a dozen courses that do not require students to pay for textbooks. Instead, teachers use online textbooks and other resources as part of their curriculum.

Christopher Hayashi, a professor at Southwestern College, said financial challenges can stand in the way of student achievement.

"Financial issues are things that can impede student success."

"Implementing these zero textbook cost courses and programs removes one barrier and could be quite possibly a significant barrier for many of our students."

Another tip: check in with former students to see if they have the books you need.

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