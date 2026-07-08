BBB Breakthrough Accelerator helps small business owners build skills and earn grants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After nearly 20 years in corporate America, Sarah Yasukochi decided she wanted something different, so she started her own business.

Yasukochi founded House Collective, a digital marketing firm. But turning that dream into a reality came with its share of challenges.

"How are we going to amplify our impact? How are we going to serve our community? What are we going to do with our team, with the people that make it all happen?" Yasukochi said.

She brought those questions to the table as a participant in the Better Business Bureau Breakthrough Accelerator — a 12-week, in-person small business development program that offers training, support, and resources to entrepreneurs.

BBB Vice President of Innovation Samantha Scholl said the program walks business owners through critical skills they need to get their business up and running — skills that would normally cost between $7,000 and $10,000 in classes and lectures.

"How to create a strong online digital presence. This could be anything from creating incredible marketing content, marketing strategies, social media. We also have legal sections how to make sure that you have your ironclad contracts. And the dos and don't s of legal for business, and we also offer AI for small business operations and sales strategies," Scholl said.

Participants must go through an application process, meet certain requirements, and pay $99 to participate.

But after successfully completing the program, graduates have a chance to receive additional funding.

"So everyone who graduates in good standing received a micro grant so they can pour it right back into their business and spend some funds on some of the amazing tools that they just learned about," Scholl said.

Yasukochi says the program opened her eyes to the possibilities available to small business owners — and connected her with a community of people working toward the same goals.

"I think it's important to continuously put yourself out there and in situations where you can learn from other people because we can't have all the answers, so I think what I got most out of it and the true value comes from the people that we meet and the people we connect with," Yasukochi said.

More information about the BBB Breakthrough Accelerator program, visit https://www.ignitesparkedbybbb.org/bbb-breakthrough-accelerator.

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