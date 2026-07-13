Back-to-school shopping tips to help families save on clothes and supplies this year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Families are expected to spend an average of close to $875 on back-to-school shopping this year, according to the National Retail Federation. About $300 of that is expected to go specifically toward clothes and accessories.

But there are ways to cash in on deals and save on costs.

Shopper Charles Giannini, who has two kids, says he starts looking for deals early — often shopping at outlets for bargains.

"It's helpful because you get to get a lot of what you want without breaking the bank too much."

Giannini says outlet shopping has paid off.

"So I got these black leather Converse, actually a good deal. How much were they? They were 70, and normally that's probably how much? Like over 100 easy. I've never seen these before. They're a great deal. It's definitely worth it."

Aside from in-store deals like buy one get one free offers or back to school discounts, shoppers should also look at loyalty programs, which are free to join.

Fellow shopper Blake Chen agrees that being strategic is key.

"Good deals are everything, so I guess you just gotta be smart about finding the deals."

Paul Fuller, director of marketing and business development for the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, says downloading the Simon+ app allows shoppers to double dip and score extra deals.

"You upload receipts and you get rewards towards bonuses and incentives that you can get a retailer to redeem for $10 off here, $20 here, and those rewards can be stacked with rewards you get from your stores."

For shoppers who want to avoid big box prices altogether, consignment shops and events offer another option.

Lauren Aloia, owner of Rhea Lana's of Northeast San Diego, hosts two consignment events in North County where pieces are sold at 60 to 90 percent off retail prices.

"It's painful to go to the retail stores and pay full prices. Those $30 sweatpants could have bought 5 things at our store for that price."

Aloia says shopping at a consignment event is like a treasure hunt — you never know what you're going to find.

"We'll have over 80,000 items ranging from baby gear, clothing from newborn up until high school, shoes, books, backpacks, toys, even room decor if you're looking to redo your room before school starts."

For those considering gently used items, Aloia offers this advice:

"Have your list, but be open to steer from it. You might not find everything on that list."

The next Rhea Lana's consignment event will be held July 19-23 at the old Sears building at the North County Mall.

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