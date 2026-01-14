2026 could be the year to buy an electric vehicle as incentives and lower prices make EVs more accessible

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you're looking to buy an electric vehicle, 2026 may be the year to do it. Experts say incentives and lower price tags can help you make your decision.

Electric vehicles are taking center stage at car shows across the country as more people look to trade in cars that rely on gas for those powered by electricity.

According to Kelley Blue Book, electric vehicles made up 10.5% of all new cars sold in America in the third quarter of 2025. Experts say this year drivers will be able to cash in on more deals for electric vehicles as many EVs are coming off leases in 2026, which means they'll end up at places like the National City Auto Center that sells used cars.

"They're pretty popular. We're selling them when we get them. They don't last very long," Karl Albright said.

General Manager Karl Albright says the biggest selling point is the cost. Take for example a Model Y Tesla. He says customers can get a used version of that car for about half the price.

"You can get a brand new Model Y for what, $60,000 to $70,000. You can get a used one for $29,000, $30,000," Albright said.

There are also incentives drivers of electric vehicles can qualify for. John Boone is the executive director of VELOZ, a California-based nonprofit that works to educate people about EVs.

"When we think about EV incentives, we think about three categories: incentives on the vehicle, incentives on charging, and incentives on the electricity," Boone said.

Boone says each city has its own offers. On their website, ElectricForAll.org, you can type in your ZIP code and see what deals are in place in your area and what the requirements are to qualify.

In San Diego, for example, you can get a rebate when you purchase an electric vehicle. Some drivers can qualify for special vehicle financing if you enroll in the Electric Vehicle Access Program. There's also the option of getting a $50 discount when renting an EV for the day to try it out.

If you're in the market to buy a car, make sure you look at electric vehicles and see if that purchase can save you money in the long run.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.