STORY TIME: 10News' Moses Small reads to 1st graders at Bonsall Elementary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — “The cat shoved the last cracker into her mouth. It sputtered…flub! Flub! Flub!" ABC 10News weather anchor Moses Small read from a book.

At this month’s heartwarming Story Time event at Bonsall Elementary School, ABC 10News brought the joy of reading to over 150 first graders from six eager classes.

The excitement was clear as students gathered where they not only enjoyed some stories but also received free books.

Small took the stage, reading “Carina Felina” and “Geez Louise, Eat Your Peas” to a captivated audience. Laughter filled the room as the kids responded to the tales, eagerly sharing what they love about reading.

Each student walked away with four books tailored to their age and grade level, along with a colorful backpack to carry their new treasures.

The joy on their faces was priceless, showing just how impactful these books can be.

The program aims to inspire a love for reading, and judging by the engagement in the room, it’s a mission well underway.

The kids not only soaked in the stories but also had fun asking Moses questions about his job as a meteorologist and what it’s like to study weather every day.

ABC 10News’ “Storytime” program delivers free books to students around San Diego County each month.

Originally funded for just one classroom, the program is expanding to reach entire grade levels throughout the school year—a mini-book fair for kids who may not have easy access to new literature.

The initiative is supported by the San Diego Council on Literacy, North Island Credit Union, and the San Diego County Office of Education, ensuring that students in Title 1 schools get those much-needed books.

ABC 10News encourages community members to join the fun each month as they travel to different schools to spread the magic of reading. For more details on the program or to learn how you can help, visit 10news.com/community/storytime.

Together, we can help foster a lifelong love of reading in our children and create a brighter future for them and their communities.