If You Give a Child a Book: Jared Aarons reads to Central Elementary Students

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - As part of ABC 10News' commitment to reading, Morning Anchor Jared Aarons visited Central Elementary School on Wednesday for the If You Give a Child a Book Storytime: program.

As part of the visit, Aarons read to kindergarten and 1st grade students. Each child then got to pick out five free books to take home and keep.

"It warms my heart," said Principal Erica Barcelo-Carrillo. "They were excited to come today, and to pick out books... They felt important today. They felt seen and appreciated and loved. They felt special. They needed this. We all needed this. It's something to be excited about, and books do that for people."

The program is funded through the Scripps Howard Fund, North Island Credit Union and donations from ABC 10News employees and viewers.