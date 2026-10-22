Free books spark love of reading at Oceanside elementary school

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — First- and second-graders at Foussat Language Academy went home with new books after ABC 10News and its Storytime program visited the Oceanside school to give students free books and encourage a love of reading. ABC 10News reporter Jared Aarons read several books including "Pout Pout Fish Goes to School" to the students before inviting them to choose five books of their own.

Principal Berlinda Akao said reading starts with students having access to books, calling the giveaway "such a great opportunity for our students." She said that because Foussat is a dual-language school, closing gaps in early literacy helps support that program. Students said they were eager to dig in. "I like that you can learn from books," said Lyonmay, a first-grader. "And I love that it has lots of nature." Kennison, also in first grade, said having so many new books was "supah, supah, dupah exciting."

As the visit wrapped up, students shouted, "Thank you, ABC 10News!" Storytime is made possible through the support of the Scripps Howard Fund, the San Diego Council on Literacy and North Island Credit Union. More information about the program and other participating schools is available at 10news.com/community/storytime.