Anchor Melissa Mecija reads to Laurel Elementary students in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News visited Laurel Elementary School in Oceanside Tuesday as part of the “If you Give a Child a Book Campaign.

Through Story Time, we take one step further towards putting more books into the hands of students through San Diego County. ABC 10News Anchor Melissa Mecija read to second and third graders, and then helped to present them with three free books they could take home.

"I feel really good because I can read these books all the time,” said third grader Elizabeth, after she chose her three books.

The program is a partnership with San Diego Council on Literacy, North County Credit Union and the San Diego County Office of Education.

We have an incredible library here, but getting them in their hands to take home is just another level of joy,” principal Nicole Hendricks said.