ABC 10News Storytime: Vista 2nd graders get free books

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The "If You Give a Child a Book: Storytime" program rolled into Hannalei Elementary School in Vista Wednesday morning, as ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons read to a class of 2nd graders, and then helped them pick out five free books.

"When I see kids with books, reading, especially when they're reading to each other, it just makes my heart warm," says Vista Unified School District Superintendent Matt Doyle. "That's what we do, that's what education's all about."

"It makes me feel so overjoyed," adds Hannalei Principal Erik Korporaal. "That's why we're here, we love to see students grow, for their academics to become better. And so to see them become excited about reading is the reason we're all here."

Once a month through the entire school year, ABC 10News has brought free books to kids around San Diego County through the "Storytime" program. This year, the program has given out more than 1,500 free books.

North Island Credit Union, the San Diego Council on Literacy, and the San Diego Office of Education help sponsor the program.