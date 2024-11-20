ABC 10News Storytime: San Miguel Elementary School

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) - This month, ABC 10News brings Storytime to San Miguel Elementary School in Lemon Grove.

ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons read a couple of books to kids in the second grade. The students then got to pick out five free books to take home and keep in their personal libraries forever.

"It brings so much joy, not only for me or the teachers here, but for the students," says San Miguel Principal Julie Jones. "Kids learning to read will open their doors to everything in their life and we're so grateful for this. Not all of our kids have the chance to own books at home. Being able to make them their own is going to instill their love of reading, I hope, forever."

Each month throughout the school year, ABC 10News will bring free books to students around San Diego County with the “Storytime” program. Previously the program was funded for a single classroom but through the next months, an entire grade level will be given these mini-book fairs.

For more information about Storytime or to support the program, please visit this link.

In partnership with the San Diego Council on Literacy and North Island Credit Union, with the support of the San Diego County Office of Education, students in Title 1 schools across the county are receiving new books of their very own.

Join us each month as we travel to a different school with the ABC 10News team to deliver the magic of reading.