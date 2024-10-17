ABC 10News Storytime: Dewey Elementary School

This month ABC 10News is at Dewey Elementary School where it’s our favorite time – Storytime!

Dewey Elementary opened their doors more than fifty years ago, serving the area in historic Point Loma.

“We are 85% military, and we like to support our kids while their parents are out supporting us.” explains Principal Tanya McMillan.

ABC 10News Anchor, Melissa Mecija spoke with Alexandria, one of the third graders who shared the five free books she got. When asked what she likes about reading said. “That it goes into adventure, and it makes me go deeper”.

These excited students received five books of their own along with a backpack provided by North Island Credit Union to carry their selections.

“We love books!!” the forty students shouted for joy.

Each month throughout the school year, ABC 10News will bring free books to students around San Diego County with the “Storytime” program. Previously the program was funded for a single classroom but through the next months, an entire grade level will be given these mini-book fairs.

For more information about Storytime, or to support the program click here.

In partnership with the San Diego Council on Literacy and North Island Credit Union, with support of the San Diego County Office of Education students in Title 1 schools across the county are receiving new books of their very own. Join us each month as we travel to a different school with the ABC 10News team to deliver the magic of reading.