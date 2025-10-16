ABC 10News Storytime brings reading magic to Franklin Elementary

ABC 10 News Storytime made a special stop this month at Franklin Elementary School in City Heights, where anchor Melissa Messija delighted more than 70 students with readings from the hilarious "Catty & Batty" book series. The visit was made even sweeter as hundreds of free books found new homes with excited young readers.

"It's a really great opportunity for our students," said Franklin Elementary Principal Heather Bice. "We value literacy so much here."

The real magic happened when students got to choose their own books — and boy, were they eager to share their selections! Research shows that 98% of students will actually read books they pick themselves, making this choice a game-changer for developing lifelong readers.

Students browsed through carefully selected titles that matched their age, grade level and cultural backgrounds. Each child also received a special backpack from North Island Credit Union, making it easy to carry and store their literary treasures at home.

"We just try to get the kids in here and love books and get books in their hands," explained school librarian assistant Naomi Higgins. "Get them really excited about books, and it seems to work."

The energy was infectious, and the smiles were endless. A huge thank you to the amazing teachers, staff and Principal Bice for rolling out the red carpet for our visit.

Don't miss next month's adventure as the ABC 10 News team continues spreading the magic of reading at schools throughout San Diego County.