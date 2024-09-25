ABC 10News Story Time: Live Oak Elementary School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News and Live Oak Elementary School are helping build a culture of reading through the Story Time initiative.

“Who reads every day? What is your favorite thing about reading?” ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons asked the 100 second grade students at Live Oak Elementary School.

“This is just a great event for the kids. We’re so excited to have you out here. Some of these students will never have the opportunity to purchase this many books or get this many books…” said Patti Parson, the principal at Live Oak. “Reading is an important part of our everyday livelihood, and so the more they learn to love to read, the more productive they’re going to be members of our society.”

These excited student received four books of their own, along with a backpack provided by North Island Credit Union to carry their choices.

“I love to read!" echoed throughout the media room as they shouted for joy.

Each month throughout the school year, ABC 10News will bring free books to students around San Diego County with the “Storytime” program. Previously, the program was funded for a single classroom but through the next months, an entire grade level will be given these mini-book fairs.

For more information about Storytime, or to support the program please visit this link.

In partnership with the San Diego Council on Literacy and North Island Credit Union, with support of the San Diego County Office of Education, students in Title 1 schools across the county are receiving new books of their very own.

Join us each month as we travel to a different school with the ABC 10News team to deliver the magic of reading.