ABC 10News Story Time: Karl H. Kellogg Elementary School

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — It’s a new school year in San Diego County, and ABC 10News Storytime kicked it off at Karl H. Kellogg Elementary School where ABC 10News Anchor Melissa Mecija read to students, then helped them pick out five free books!

“Literacy is extremely important. As you know the first few years of our lives, we learn to read so then the rest of our lives we read to learn., said Dr. Eduardo Reyes, the Chula Vista Elementary School District Superintendent.

After a rally and the reading of a couple of special books, almost 50 K-1 grade students in Ms. Campa and Ms. Lopez’s classes were encouraged to make their own choices, which is key to developing ownership in the reading process. Additionally, they each received a free backpack, courtesy of North Island Credit Union, in which they can keep their selections.

Each month throughout the school year, ABC 10News will bring free books to students around San Diego County with the “Story Time” program. Previously, the program was funded for a single classroom but through the next months, an entire grade level will be given these mini-book fairs.

In partnership with the San Diego Council on Literacy and North Island Credit Union, with support of the San Diego County Office of Education students in Title 1 schools across the county are receiving new books of their very own.

