3rd graders at San Marcos Elementary listen as anchor Melissa Mecija reads

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A group of mostly third graders at San Marcos Elementary School received free books as part of the “If you Give a Child a Book: Storytime” program.

ABC 10News morning anchor Melissa Mecija visited the school Wednesday morning and read with the students.

Third grade teacher Michelle Kung said her class was excited when they heard they would be recipients of the program.

“It was like Christmas morning when I told them that they’ll be receiving five new books. Their faces lit up,” Kung said. “We’re very grateful that you guys are here.”

Every month, ABC 10News visits a different school as part of the program. It is a partnership with ABC 10News, the San Diego Council of Literacy, North Island Credit Union and the County Office of Education.