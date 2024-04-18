10News anchor Melissa Mecija reads to Lindo Park Elementary School students in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija read to first grade students at Lindo Park Elementary School as part of the station's If You Give a Child a Book: Storytime initiative.

As is tradition, the kids got to pick five free books to bring home. Storytime's goal is to instill a love for reading and a commitment to literacy early on in a child's education.

"What do you like about reading?" Mecija asked one of the students as he collected some books.

"That it helps with my mind... I read every afternoon when I get home with my mother," the young boy told Mecija.

"It's so important to emphasize reading at this age, because this is when they're developing their love for books," a Lindo Park educator said. "It really helps with their development for other academics as well."