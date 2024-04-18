Watch Now
10News anchor Melissa Mecija reads to Lindo Park Elementary School students in Lakeside

ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija read to first grade students at Lindo Park Elementary School as part of the station's If You Give a Child a Book: Storytime initiative.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 15:30:19-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija read to first grade students at Lindo Park Elementary School as part of the station's If You Give a Child a Book: Storytime initiative.

As is tradition, the kids got to pick five free books to bring home. Storytime's goal is to instill a love for reading and a commitment to literacy early on in a child's education.

"What do you like about reading?" Mecija asked one of the students as he collected some books.

"That it helps with my mind... I read every afternoon when I get home with my mother," the young boy told Mecija.

"It's so important to emphasize reading at this age, because this is when they're developing their love for books," a Lindo Park educator said. "It really helps with their development for other academics as well."

