SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In honor of Pride Week in San Diego, ABC 10News is holding a roundtable discussion on the state of the LGBTQIA community.

ABC 10News Anchor Lindsay Pena has a frank and honest conversation with community advocates about current social pressures and how San Diegans are working to make the community better for all.

Pride in America: An ABC 10News special airs Tuesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Meet the Panelists

Giacomo Battaglia and Jacob Aragon

Giacomo and Jacob are both Freshmen at the University of San Diego. They are working with university officials on raising awareness about the LGBTQ+ community on and around the USD campus.

Ashli Davis

Member of the San Diego Black Coalition which was founded in 2015 to strengthen the Black LGBTQ community in San Diego. Ashli is also a local nursing assistant and podcaster.

Amber St. James

Amber St. James is known for their activist work in and out of drag and their entertaining high-energy performances. Amber also created and facilitated Anti-blackness Trainings For San Diego State University in Collaboration with their Black Resource Center.

Connor Maddox

Connor has been doing advocacy and civil rights work in the San Diego Transgender community since he transitioned. Connor worked for 14 years at the San Diego LGBT Community Center. He created the first-ever Transgender Pride Partnership

