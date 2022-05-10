Meet the Asian in America panelists

Dr. William Tsung-Chie, MD

Internal Medicine at Kaiser Permanente

Dr. William Tsung-Chie, MD grew up in Utah and moved to San Diego about 15 years ago.

He attended the University of Utah School of Medicine and specialized in internal medicine. Dr. Tsung-Chie's medical training includes internships at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Lt. Al Ambito

San Diego Police Department

Lt. Al Ambito has been an officer with the San Diego Police Department since January 2006 and is the lead liaison in the very diverse Asian and Pacific Islander (API) communities in San Diego. Born and raised in the Phillippines, Lt. Ambito is the son of a retired U.S. Navy Chief.

From 2016 to 2018, he managed the SDPD Multi-Cultural Community Relations office in the Mid-City Division, and as a Lt., he was first assigned to the Southern Division, addressing the issues along the border during the Migrant Caravan event in 2018.

Lt. Al Ambito is currently assigned to the Southeastern Division and is highly active in API Law Enforcement Associations. He is a founding member and director of the Filipino American Law Enforcement Officers Association in San Diego (FALEO), past President and current Vice President of the San Diego Pan-Pacific Law Enforcement Association (PANPAC) and Vice President of the National Asian Peace Officers Association (NAPOA).

Dr. Darshana Patel

Poway Unified School District Board Member

Dr. Darshana Patel is a first-generation American born in Pittsburg, Penn. She attended Occidental College in Los Angeles where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry with a minor in Religious Studies. During her undergrad, she studied abroad for a year at the University of Sussex in England.

Following her graduation, she interned at Monsanto in St. Louis, MO and then earned an intramural training award at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Patel was awarded her Ph.D. in Biophysics by the University of California, Irvine in 2002. She then joined the Department of Protein Engineering at Genentech, Inc., as a postdoc and later took on a role as a project manager in the Department of Translational Oncology.

She has served on the Rancho Peñasquitos Planning Board (current member of the Land Use Committee), SDPD Police Captain’s Advisory Board – Northeastern Division, Park Village Elementary School Foundation – currently Advisor, formerly Executive VP, Science and Technology Director, the Rancho Peñasquitos Town Council (served as President, and Chairs of Education, Web&Print, Fiesta and Safety Committees), Park Village Elementary School PTA – served as VP Legislation, Reflections Chair and the Poway Unified School District Advisory Committee, School Site Council.

