PHOTOS: ABC10 News connects with the community at Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month, we were in Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria in North County.
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month, we were in Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria in North County. Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV