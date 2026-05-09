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PHOTOS: ABC10 News connects with the community at Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month, we were in Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria in North County.

Screenshot 2026-05-09 at 6.17.34 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month, we were in Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria in North County. Photo by: KGTV Screenshot 2026-05-09 at 6.13.13 PM.png Photo by: KGTV Screenshot 2026-05-09 at 6.15.05 PM.png Photo by: KGTV Screenshot 2026-05-09 at 6.14.02 PM.png Photo by: KGTV Screenshot 2026-05-09 at 6.12.31 PM.png Photo by: KGTV

PHOTOS: ABC10 News connects with the community at Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria

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  • Screenshot 2026-05-09 at 6.17.34 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-05-09 at 6.13.13 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-05-09 at 6.15.05 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-05-09 at 6.14.02 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-05-09 at 6.12.31 PM.png

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Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month, we were in Tony Pepperoni Pizzeria in North County. KGTV
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