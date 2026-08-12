PHOTOS: ABC 10News Community Huddle at Tom's Watch Bar downtown
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month, we were downtown at Tom's Watch Bar.
Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV