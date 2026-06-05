PHOTOS: ABC 10News Community Huddle at Curbside Eatery & Drinkery

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Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in La Mesa at the Curbside Eatery & Drinkery. ABC 10News

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