San Diego Pride 'Shines On' with New Leadership and a Full Week of Celebration

SAN DIEGO – With new Executive Director KishaLynn Elliott at the helm, San Diego Pride is gearing up for a week-long celebration designed to unite the community and provide a shared moment of visibility.

"The theme for this year's Pride is Pride Shines On, and gosh, didn't we all use a moment in the light?" said Elliott. "So, we're really excited to bring the community together for this celebration this year."

Pride Week will kick off on July 15 with the Light of the Cathedral interfaith gathering, followed by the Stonewall rally. The celebrations will continue with a parade and a festival in Balboa Park. Elliott emphasized that purchasing a ticket is a direct contribution to the organization's charitable efforts, funding year-round programming and community philanthropy.

For Elliott, who is taking the helm as leader after 14 years of active involvement as a volunteer, this year's Pride holds a deep personal significance. "This pride is going to be like none other because San Diego Pride has been my personal pride for the last 14 years," she said. "Now just taking the helm as a leader just brings all that much more significance to what this pride means to me."

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For more information about San Diego Pride Festival, Parade and other activities visit www.sdpride.org

ABOUT SAN DIEGO PRIDE

San Diego Pride is a non-profit, volunteer-led human rights and arts & culture organization dedicated to fostering pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally. It is the most philanthropic Pride organization in the world, having distributed over $2.5 million to LGBTQIA+ serving nonprofits since 1994.

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