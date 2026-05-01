Rady Children's Walkabout returns to SeaWorld to raise funds for essential hospital therapy programs

Get your walking shoes on because the Rady Children's Walkabout at SeaWorld is back, blending the magic of marine life with a mission to heal.

The event returns on Sunday, May 17, bringing the community together to support patients and families at Rady Children's Hospital.

"This is such a fun event; it's a quintessential San Diego experience. You've got sunshine, you've got SeaWorld, and you've got Rady Children's. And you've got the community coming together to support the kids and families that we serve at Rady Children's," Steve Jennings, Chief Development and External Affairs Officer and Executive Director of Rady Children's Hospital Foundation said.

Jennings, explained that proceeds from the walkabout fund holistic programs at the hospital, including canine, music, and art therapy. These programs aim to provide more than just medical treatment for pediatric patients. "For us, this is helping to create that holistic experience for kids, not only exceptional care, but also thinking about their social and psychological wellness as well," shared Jennings.

The walkabout serves as a major fundraising event where participants can form teams, raise money, and enjoy the park's attractions.

If you are ready for a day of ocean wonders and thrilling rides that make a huge difference for kids in San Diego, join ABC 10News for the event. Those interested in participating, creating a team, or fundraising can visit Walkabout at SeaWorld 2026 | Rady Children's Hospital Foundation for more information.

About Rady Children’s Health

Rady Children’s Health (RCH), the largest pediatric healthcare system in the West, brings together the nationally recognized expertise of Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego, both leaders in delivering safe, high-quality, compassionate care. With three hospitals, a growing network of primary and specialty care centers across six counties, and two of the region’s Level 1 pediatric trauma centers, RCH is advancing the health and well-being of children in Southern California through pioneering research, innovative treatments, and family-centered care.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.