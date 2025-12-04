Rady Children's Light the Way campaign brings holiday magic to hospitalized kids

The holiday season can be especially challenging for families with children in the hospital, but Rady Children's Health is working to ensure no child misses out on the magic of the season through their Light the Way campaign.

Steve Jennings, Chief Development and External Affairs Officer and Executive Director of Rady Children's Hospital Foundation, explains that Light the Way is a community fundraising campaign specifically designed to support children and families in San Diego who find themselves in the hospital during the holidays.

"For most people, holidays are a special time of year, and we want to make sure that even if your child is in the hospital recovering from illness or injury, they can still experience the magic of holidays," Jennings said.

As a not-for-profit organization, Rady Children's relies on donations to support its mission of providing care to every child and family in need, regardless of their ability to pay. The Light the Way campaign ensures that every patient receives presents during the holidays and enables the hospital to decorate and spread cheer throughout the campus all season long.

The campaign also makes possible special events and celebrations that warm the winter months while providing crucial support for parents who need extra help during this difficult time.

Holiday events bring community together

Several key events are scheduled through January 4 that offer San Diegans multiple ways to participate in supporting hospitalized children:

The Rady Children's Ice Rink at Liberty Station runs from November 20 through January 4, providing a festive community gathering space. On December 9 and 10, the Rady Children's Give-a-thon will take place, followed by the Light the Way Parade of Lights on December 10.

Families can also visit the Holiday Book & Toy Store on December 16, which offers another opportunity to support the campaign while finding special gifts.

Multiple ways to support the mission

Rady Children's relies on the generosity of the San Diego community to provide comprehensive care. Every gift, regardless of size, helps pave the way to a brighter tomorrow for children on their path to recovery.

Community members can get involved by attending the scheduled holiday events, making monetary donations, or organizing their own fundraising efforts. The campaign supports various programs at Rady Children's, including specialized services for patients and general support programs that benefit all families during their hospital stay. For more information visit https://radyfoundation.org/get-involved/events/light-the-way/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.