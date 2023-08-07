North Island Credit Union partnering to support the 2023 annual "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign

Reading and writing are keys to success. The community effort to improve literacy is part of ABC 10News’ “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign.

ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons spoke with Therese Caballes, Vice President, Regional Manager for North Island Credit Union about their connection to community and why North Island Credit Union wanted to be such a big part of the annual project.

“Supporting student education and childhood literacy is a very important part of the North Island Credit Union’s mission.” explains Ms. Caballes, “because it puts books directly in the hands of children in our community, and we know what a powerful difference it makes in the lives of children in our community.”

Thousands of books are given to the kids who need it most each year through the annual “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign. At ABC 10News, we believe giving children books can take them to new places, plant seeds for future success and help uplift communities in low-income neighborhoods.

For over 80-years, North Island Credit Union’s mission has been “people helping people” which has led them to partner with organizations in the community through financial and employee participation.

Because of the generosity of partners like North Island Credit Union, students across San Diego County will have access to quality reading materials and the opportunity to bring home books of their very own. For many children this is a dream come true – owning their very own books.

About "If You Give a Child a Book..."

Each year, ABC 10News and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read. For this age group, there is no replacement for beloved books that a child can return to over and over. Yet, just as the formal learning process begins in school, many childhood literacy programs focused on kindergarten readiness end, leaving children with few resources to reinforce reading outside the classroom.

If you would like to support this year’s “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign, CLICK HERE to donate and bring the magic of reading to a student in San Diego County.



About North Island Credit Union

North Island Credit Union is a leading $4.5 billion San Diego financial institution offering a full suite of consumer, business, and investment products and services. With a mission to strengthen the communities it serves, North Island Credit Union has invested over $2 million over the past five years to support those individuals and organizations that help our students, schools, and communities thrive. Its impact programs work to ensure a stronger financial future for our communities through education grants, financial literacy, equal access to affordable financial services, and DE&I initiatives.

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on journalism education, excellence in journalism and childhood literacy. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry’s top honors for outstanding journalism, and the Fund’s annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. In support of its mission to create a better-informed world, the Fund also partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that help build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Foundation, an affiliated organization with the Scripps Howard Fund, supports Scripps’ charitable efforts through its endowment, key assets and major donations.