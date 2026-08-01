North Island Credit Union continues commitment to childhood literacy with donation to book campaign

SAN DIEGO – North Island Credit Union is reinforcing its commitment to childhood literacy by presenting a generous donation to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, a long-standing partnership with ABC 10News and the Scripps Howard Fund.

Therese Caballes, vice president and regional manager for North Island Credit Union, joined anchor Jared Aarons in the studio to discuss the program's impact.

"Every child deserves their own books," Caballes said. "We're investing in our kids, building confidence, and really setting the foundation for their love of reading."

For more than a decade, the campaign has focused on putting books directly into the hands of children in local, often underserved, communities. Caballes emphasized that supporting education is a core part of the credit union's mission, noting that access to books should not be determined by family income.

"We know that there are so many kids that don't have books at home or they have very few books," she said. "We want to be there to support it, particularly in communities that are more limited in resources. We know that stronger readers build stronger communities."

Caballes, who has participated in the book distributions, described the moment children select their own books as "truly priceless."

The segment concluded with a special presentation check for $5,000.00 to the Scripps Howard Fund which will be used to purchase books for school children in San Diego.

"On behalf of everybody at North Island Credit Union, as well as our members, I am excited to present this donation to help purchase even more books for children in our underserved schools," Caballes said while presenting a check.

ABC 10 News is committed to improving literacy in the community. To learn more or to contribute to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, community members can visit www.10news.com/giveabook.

About North Island Credit Union a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. With a Low Income Designation, California Credit Union offers inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.