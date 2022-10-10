Let's See 20/20 San Diego

Every child in San Diego deserves access to eye screenings to prevent vision impairment or know the difference a pair of free glasses can make. It’s no surprise that vision accounts for 80% of learning in the classroom.

Each year more thousands of children face the possibility of blindness that can be diagnosed through simple vision screenings. Common early childhood vision impairments like crossed eyes (Strabismus), far sightedness (Hyperopia) or lazy eye (Amblyopia) can have a significant impact on students’ lives. These impairments are treatable and correctable.

More than 1,000 school children annually receive a free pair of glasses through the UCSD Shiley Institute Children’s Eyemobile program, a one of its kind here in San Diego. This is a model program in community health that overcomes transportation, language, cultural and financial barriers that families with children often face. No child is turned away.

ABC 10News Anchor, Virginia Cha met with Dr. Stuart Brown of UCSD Shiley Eye Institute to discuss the need for simple screenings that can make a huge difference in a child’s life.

Literacy, cognitive learning and reading along with some behavioral concerns are linked to vision impairment.

5 kids out of 24 who visit the eyemobile are determined to have need of prescriptive services.



The UCSD Shiley Institute Children’s Eyemobile provides more than 8,000 screenings and eye examinations each school year, with a goal is to empower parents and patients to actively take care of their vision health.

Beginning October 10th, ABC 10 News is partnering with UCSD Shiley Eye Institute’s Eyemobile for Children and the Scripps Howard Fund to raise $20,000 in twenty-days!

Viewers can donate in three ways: online at 10News.com, Text “SEE” to 50155 or Scan the QR Code to donate.

Funds raised will be matched up to $15,000 from a gift made by a Scripps Family Member through the Scripps Howard Fund, the financial arm of the Scripps Howard Foundation.

Let’s make kid’s vision a clear choice! Let’s see if we have the vision to make a difference – together.

Let’s see 20/20! Please donate on 10News.com

About UCSD Shiley Institute Children’s Eyemobile

The UCSD Shiley Institute Children’s Eyemobile has been operating since 1983 starting out in a small 800 sq. ft. clinic under the leadership of Dr. Stuart Brown, M.D., world renowned for his contributions to basic and clinical research of the cornea. Over 30-years ago he developed corneal transplantation in infants born blind. Dr. Brown continues his active involvement with the UCSD Shiley Institute Children’s Eyemobile. It is through his leadership the program exists and serves our community.