Join the Fun at the Rady Children's Walk About at SeaWorld San Diego!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Rady Children's Walk About at SeaWorld San Diego!

On Saturday, September 27th, join us for a day filled with family fun, inspiration, and community spirit — all while raising vital funds for patient programs at Rady Children's Hospital. Alex Loker, the Vice President of Philanthropy for the Rady Children's Foundation, is thrilled to invite everyone to this special event: "We are so looking forward to bringing together kids and families, groups, and companies to celebrate our nonprofit hospital and raise critical funds to support our kids."

This unique event isn't just about fundraising; it's a chance to create cherished memories. Participants will have the exclusive opportunity to explore SeaWorld before it opens to the public, collect goodies along the walking route, and experience the animals up close. “It’s unlike any other day at the park,” Loker added, highlighting the special celebration zone at the end of the walk where families can gather and celebrate. Afterward, guests are invited to stay and enjoy SeaWorld’s popular attractions for the rest of the day.

The importance of community involvement in events like this cannot be overstated. As Loker emphasized, “Insurance doesn’t cover all the needs of our children. We rely on these funds to create birthday celebrations, supply toys, and build programs that support kids during their treatments.” Your participation helps ensure that Rady Children’s Hospital continues to provide essential care and services to families in need during difficult times.

Be part of this fantastic day that combines enjoyment and purpose! We encourage everyone to visit our website to register and join us in supporting the incredible kids at Rady Children's Hospital. Come out as a family or with friends and help us make a difference in our community while enjoying the wonders of SeaWorld. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information or to register to walk visit: RADY CHILDRENS SEAWORLD WALK

About Rady Children’s Health

Rady Children’s Health (RCH), the largest pediatric healthcare system in the West, brings together the nationally recognized expertise of Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego, both leaders in delivering safe, high-quality, compassionate care. With three hospitals, a growing network of primary and specialty care centers across six counties, and two of the region’s Level 1 pediatric trauma centers, RCH is advancing the health and well-being of children in Southern California through pioneering research, innovative treatments, and family-centered care.