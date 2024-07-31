"If you give a child a book..." annual campaign 2024

Learning to read is one of life’s most important skills. And the community effort to improve literacy is part of ABC 10News’ “If You Give a Child A Book…” campaign.

Joining ABC 10News morning anchor Melissa Mecija to talk about their commitment is Therese Caballes, Vice President, Regional Manager for North Island Credit Union and why North Island Credit Union wants to be such a big part of the annual support campaign.

“Supporting student education and childhood literacy is a very important part of North Island Credit Union’s mission.” explains Ms. Caballes, “because it puts books directly in the hands of children in our community, and we know what a powerful difference it makes in the lives of children.”

Thousands of books are given to the kids who need it most each year through the annual “If You Give A Child A Book…” campaign. At ABC 10News, we believe giving children free books can take them to new places, plant seeds for future success and help uplift communities .

For over 80-years, North Island Credit Union’s mission has been “people helping people” which has led them to partner with organizations in the community through financial and employee participation.

Because of the generosity of partners like North Island Credit Union, students across San Diego County will have access to quality reading materials and the opportunity to bring home books of their very own. For many children this is a dream come true – owning their very own books.

Each year, ABC 10News and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in Title 1 schools, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read.

If you would like to support this year’s “If You Give a Child A Book…” campaign, CLICK HERE to donate and bring the magic of reading to a student in San Diego County.

