Courage to Call, a Lifeline for Veterans, Seeks Community Support to Meet Fundraising Goal

SAN DIEGO – A vital support program for active-duty military members, veterans and their families is asking for the community's help to continue its mission. The "Courage to Call" program, operated by Turn Behavioral Health Services, provides a critical peer-to-peer helpline but is now facing a gap in funding.

The program connects veterans and service members with fellow veterans who can relate to their experiences. This model is crucial for building immediate trust and encouraging individuals to seek help before their problems escalate. "You have to have the ability to build trust and navigate through before an issue becomes a crisis," said Jim Callaghan, CEO from Turn Behavioral Health Services. The service offers a wide range of support, addressing issues from behavioral health and employment to housing and food insecurity.

Courage to Call has launched a fundraising campaign to ensure its services can continue uninterrupted. The program has secured a matching grant, with two anonymous donors pledging a total of $250,000, but it must raise an additional $250,000 to receive the full amount. Callaghan emphasized that support is needed now more than ever.

"The Courage to Call services active military and veterans and their entire families," Callaghan noted, highlighting the broad reach of the program. The organization is seeking both volunteers and financial contributions.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, community members can visit www.courage2call.org or if you need assistance call their helpline 877-698-7838

ABC 10News is committed to our military members, veterans and their families.San Diego County is home to more than 200,000 veterans and has the second-largest veteran population of any county in California, welcoming an estimated 7,000 transitioning military veterans every year.

ABOUT COURAGE TO CALL

Courage to Call is dedicated to improving mental wellness for Veterans, Active Duty, Reservists, National Guardsmen, and their families in San Diego County. Courage to Call is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is qualified to receive tax-deductible donations.