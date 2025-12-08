41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast honors community leaders

This year marks four decades of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s enduring legacy of service and compassion at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA's annual Human Dignity Award breakfast.

Keeping Dr. King's Vision Alive

"Peace, equality, and especially justice is something we're facing today," Stanford said. The struggle Dr. King championed continues, making his message more relevant than ever.

Anna Arancibia, Executive Director of the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA, emphasized the importance of mentorship in continuing Dr. King's work.

"It's important because we have mentors like Dee Stanford, who has been serving since 1999 as our chair... ensuring that we have next leaders that understand the vision and the passion of Doctor King," Arancibia said.

Stanford's nearly three decades of commitment exemplifies the servant leadership Dr. King embodied, inspiring the next generation of change makers.

Experience History Through His Words

This year's breakfast will feature Reese Green delivering Dr. King's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, allowing attendees to hear his powerful words firsthand. Keynote speaker Dr. John Warren will bring additional historical perspective, ensuring Dr. King's message remains vibrant and impactful.

Join the Celebration

KGTV ABC 10News proudly supports diversity and inclusion in our San Diego community. Be part of this meaningful tradition that honors those carrying forward Dr. King's mission of service and compassion.

For tickets or more information visit: https://www.ymcasd.org/events/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-human-dignity-award-breakfast/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.