Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Exploring San DiegoCommunity

PHOTOS: ABC 10News Community Huddle at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.

Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.50.54 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.51.54 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.51.19 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.51.32 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.53.11 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.52.11 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.55.09 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.52.47 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.54.54 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.55.31 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.49.17 PM.png Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News

PHOTOS: ABC 10News Community Huddle at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill

close-gallery
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.50.54 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.51.54 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.51.19 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.51.32 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.53.11 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.52.11 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.55.09 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.52.47 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.54.54 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.55.31 PM.png
  • Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 8.49.17 PM.png

Share

Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.ABC 10News
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next