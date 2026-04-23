PHOTOS: ABC 10News Community Huddle at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.
Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News Your community, your stories, your voice. The ABC 10News Community Huddle is a monthly conversation across San Diego County that brings reporters and anchors directly to your neighborhood. This month we were in Chula Vista at 3N1 Sports Bar and Grill.Photo by: ABC 10News