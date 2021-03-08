Chili’s is selling to-go margaritas by the gallon

One of my favorite things to do is go out with friends and enjoy some margaritas. With the pandemic still making us cautious about social gatherings, however, it’s been over a year since I last had a drink — of any kind — with my friends.

While it has helped me to improve my home bartending skills, sometimes you simply want someone else to make you a drink. Many restaurants have been offering to-go cocktails for a while now, but Chili’s has recently announced something even better: gallon margaritas to-go!

Made with tequila and Chili’s house-made mix, the new gallon-sized margaritas were created in celebration of Chili’s upcoming birthday. They’ll be around long after the celebration has ended, however, because they are now on the permanent menu!

Chili's

While they will be priced at $40, you can get one for $30 on Chili’s birthday, March 13.

The gallon margaritas are not being offered at every restaurant, however, so you will need to check your local Chili’s before getting too excited.

If you can’t get it where you live, you can still get one of their Presidente margaritas, which will also be discounted — to $3.13 — for the eatery’s birthday on March 13.

Chili's

Of course, if you’re up for it, you can always make your own gallon-sized margarita. This recipe from bartender Jeffrey Morgenthaler calls for 6 cups of tequila and 2.5 cups of triple sec. You’ll also need lime juice, lemon juice and simple syrup.

If you don’t like lemon-lime flavors, Tipsy Bartender has a recipe that calls for a little less alcohol, plus sweet and sour mix, orange juice and passion fruit juice. It also calls for real fruit like strawberries and limes.

If you’re not up for that much margarita, mixing up a single margarita at home is simple — and you can choose pretty much any flavor your want.

This recipe for frozen kiwi margaritas is the perfect summer treat, or if you want to take the advice of professionals, Texas Roadhouse has revealed the recipe for their hurricane margarita. Even Jimmy Buffett has shared his margarita recipe, which calls for gold and silver tequila, triple sec and orange curaçao.

Adobe

Do margaritas top your list of favorite cocktails?

