California governor rejects parole for Manson family member

Posted at 9:13 AM, Mar 30, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel’s recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.

Newsom on Tuesday said that the 72-year-old Van Houten “poses an unreasonable danger to society" if released.

Her attorney disputes that and says he will appeal the decision in court.

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in 1969.

Newsom and former Gov. Jerry Brown have rejected parole board recommendations to free her five times since 2016.

