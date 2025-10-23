Safe swiping: Tinder launches nationwide facial verification to fight catfishing

Tinder will soon expand its facial verification feature to users across the U.S., marking a major step in the dating app’s push for safer connections.

The feature, called "Face Check," was first tested in select markets earlier this year. It requires users to confirm their identity by taking real-time video selfies, which are then compared to existing profile photos using AI-powered facial matching technology.

Verified users receive a visible badge on their profiles, signaling to others that they have completed the process.

According to Match Group, the company behind Tinder, the nationwide rollout begins in late October, with all U.S. accounts expected to have access by early November. Tinder says it will closely monitor adoption rates and user feedback to fine-tune the system.

Tinder executives say the tool is designed to combat catfishing, impersonation, and scam accounts — long-standing challenges in the online dating space.

"We’re setting a new standard for safety and authenticity in dating,” said Tinder CEO Faye Iosotaluno in a statement. “This expansion is about empowering users to feel confident about who they’re talking to."

The company notes that users’ verification data is encrypted and stored securely, with privacy safeguards aligned to industry best practices.

The new feature is voluntary but strongly encouraged, the company said; profiles lacking verification will still function normally but may be seen as less trustworthy by other users.

For now, the company sees facial verification as one piece of a larger safety puzzle, complementing features like in-app reporting, location sharing for dates and AI-driven scam detection.