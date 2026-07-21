McDonald’s latest breakfast sandwich adds a sweet twist

For the second consecutive week, McDonald’s has announced a new menu item.

This week, McDonald’s unveiled its Honey Brown Butter Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit. The sandwich is similar to the chain’s bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, but includes honey brown butter on the biscuit for added flavor.

McDonald’s said the new item will be available for a limited time at U.S. restaurants.

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“This savory-meets-sweet breakfast sandwich brings together salty, thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon, melty American cheese and a perfectly folded egg — all stacked on a warm buttermilk biscuit brushed with real butter and topped with Honey Brown Butter sauce,” McDonald’s said.

The item has 490 calories, just 30 more than the standard bacon, egg and cheese biscuit.

The new breakfast item comes as McDonald’s also rolls out a Caesar dipping sauce at participating restaurants for a limited time.

McDonald’s described the sauce as “a creamy, garlicky parmesan blend infused with notes of lemon that’s giving fan-favorite chicken items a glow-up this summer.”

The sauce will be available as a side for McCrispy Strips and McNuggets. It also will be featured on the Caesar Snack Wrap and Bacon Caesar McCrispy Sandwich.

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Sometimes, limited-time offers at McDonald’s become permanent menu items. Last year, McDonald’s made its signature lemonade a permanent offering after introducing it in March 2023.