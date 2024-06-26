Amazon announces date, specials for 2024 Prime Day; Target, Walmart to also have promotions

Amazon announced that its Prime Day for 2024 will be held July 16-17, marking the 10th year of the event.

Prime Day deals are open to members of Amazon Prime, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Those ages 18-24 and college students can pay $7.49 per month or $69 per year for Prime.

Amazon said some Prime Deals are available now, including items from New Balance, HP and Coach. Also among the early deals, Amazon Music Unlimited is free for five months for Prime Members who haven't tried the service. Many movies and shows are also up to 50% off on its video service.

Amazon added that from July 8-15, various celebrities will drop deals on their favorite products across top categories including beauty, sports and home.

The company is encouraging customers to set up personalized deal notifications.

“Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “In fact, over the course of last year, Amazon customers saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons — with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings — including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023.”

Other retailers tend to announce similar promotions in the days surrounding Prime Day. For instance, Target announced its Circle Week will be held July 7-13. Target says customers can get up to 50% off select toys, up to 40% off kitchen items, and 30% off family apparel, bedding and bath.

Meanwhile, Walmart Deals will run July 8 at 5 p.m. ET through July 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the company said. Walmart said this year's Walmart Deals is its "largest savings event ever." Walmart said Walmart+ members will have early access to shop the hottest deals starting at noon ET on July 8.