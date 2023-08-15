This sofa is on sale for $385 at Home Depot (regularly $715)

When you think of shopping at Home Depot, you’re probably heading there to pick up supplies for a renovation project or a grill and some outdoor furniture.

But did you know Home Depot also sells indoor furniture for your home? If you’re looking to freshen up a room with a new couch or have a college student moving into a new apartment, this is a great time to take advantage of a big sale happening right now at Home Depot, where you can save $330 on a 3-seat upholstered sofa.

For a limited time, the Brookline Abby 88-in. Polyester Upholstered 3-Seater Rolled Arm Sofa has a sale price of only $385. This is a 46% markdown from the regular retail price of $715.42. You also get free shipping or in-store pickup when you purchase this item.

Add the sofa to your shopping cart on the Home Depot website to get the sale price. You do not need a special discount code or coupon.

However, Home Depot sale prices often change without notice, so you’ll want to act quickly to get this big discount.

This sofa would work in even a smaller living room, measuring 88-in. wide by 37-in. high by 35-in. deep. Its design is simple and focuses on comfort. The fabric is an easy-to-maintain linen that stands up to everyday use by the family. You can spot-clean it with a soft, damp cloth.

The sofa also has a sturdy design and can hold up to 600 lbs, so you know it is built to last.

You can choose from three colors: charcoal, light gray, and navy blue to match your room’s decor. All three are the same price.

This “sofa in a box” has all the hardware you need to build it—no tools required! The instructions only have six steps, and you’ll find all the hardware conveniently stored in the bottom of the sofa for easy access.

With easy construction, a comfortable design, and a bargain price, this sofa is the complete package for anyone looking for a great deal on a new sofa!

